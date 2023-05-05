Eagles first-round draft pick Nolan Smith is eager to learn

Linebacker Nolan Smith, the second of two Eagles first-round picks, was already in deep communication with the coaching staff before rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday at the NovaCare Complex.

Smith, the 30th overall pick of the draft, recently met with defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jeremiah Washburn, and he noted the player-coach duo is attempting to identify and unlock a signature pass-rush move for him in the NFL. While starring at the University of Georgia, Smith stood out with his first-step agility and overall quickness. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and his athleticism score ranked first among all edge prospects, according to Next Gen Stats.

With Smith getting accustomed to his new surroundings, the team is hoping to unlock his full potential on the edges.

“Speed to power is my go-to,” Smith said. “I set up everything off my speed, though. [Washburn] helping me put more tools in my toolbox.

“He’s helped with a ton of things, I’ve learned from fixing my lines to just simple pass-rush things, simple stances. I love Coach Wash, man. He’s getting me right as far as my lines, my aiming points — he’s coaching me how I want to be coached.”

On Friday afternoon, Smith rotated regularly with his fellow first-round pick and Georgia teammate, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, throughout position drills. Coach Nick Sirianni is stressing attention to detail and overall conditioning during these first few practices.

“I’m excited that he’s here,” Sirianni said. “Nolan is taking notes, getting the lay of the land just like everybody else. What’s stuck out with Nolan are the things that we found out about him when he came here for his top-30 visit, and just who he is as a person. I’m excited he’s here, and I’m excited to work with a lot of these guys that are here right now.”

Smith is scheduled to meet the rest of his teammates on Monday when the next phase of the Eagles’ offseason program kicks in. He’s most looking forward to introducing himself to veteran edge rusher Haason Reddick.

“I can’t wait, next Monday I’ve got that date written down on my calendar,” Smith said. “I don’t want to bother him with too many questions because I’m a rookie, so I know my place. It might be a question a day — I’ll write down my question and write down his answer. You can always learn, you’re supposed to have a growth mindset. [Georgia] Coach Kirby Smart used to tell us, ‘If you think you know everything, you’re just ignorant.’”

Throughout Smith’s predraft process, he coincidentally was compared frequently to Reddick due to their similar body frames. Reddick is 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, while Smith is 6-2 and 238. Reddick is coming off the best year of his career. He recorded a career-high 16 sacks in 2022 as he became the first player in NFL history to post double-digit sacks for three different teams in three consecutive seasons.

“I feel like [we] get knocked on the same thing,” Smith said. “Guys like us that are undersized, I want to know certain things about [Reddick’s] game, how he approaches the game, how does he study. There’s so many questions that I’ve got to ask.”

Smith said he enjoys playing near 242 pounds because he feels the most explosive at that weight. He credited his four-pound weight loss to him getting in combine/testing shape over the past several months. Smith says he already expressed that sentiment — along with his overall confidence — to his coaches, including new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

“I’ve learned a lot from him being at the Bears and how he’s going to use me as far as how they rush guys and how they do different things,” Smith said of Desai. “How he uses smaller linebackers like me to do different things and show different disguises. I just can’t wait. He’s a great coach, and he’s real patient. I love patient coaches.”