Ranking the 10 Eagles who will determine how the 2024 season goes

The Eagles kick off their 2024 regular season in two weeks down in São Paulo, Brazil.

It has been a longer than expected offseason. The Eagles went to the Super Bowl two seasons ago, then started last season by winning 10 of their first 11 games before unraveling and getting bounced in an opening-round playoff game in Tampa.

The offseason brought a lot of change. There are two new coordinators in Kellen Moore (offense) and Vic Fangio (defense), and coach Nick Sirianni has transitioned into more of a CEO-like role.

How those three work together and with the players under them will go a long way in determining where this Eagles season goes, but it will ultimately come down to the players on the field.

Here are the 10 Eagles who hold the keys to success in 2024.

10. Darius Slay, cornerback

The Eagles used their first two draft picks on cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to address a secondary that couldn’t cover and couldn’t force turnovers. And while Mitchell is in line to start and play a big role, it’s the veteran Slay whose season is more important for the Eagles.

They just need his production to not fall off a cliff, and for him to be a good mentor for the younger guys.

9. Jordan Mailata, left tackle

Mailata protects Jalen Hurts’ blind side, and that alone is enough to put him on this list. But it’s the lack of depth along the offensive line in general that makes Mailata indispensable. Mekhi Becton is around and could move from guard to tackle if Mailata gets hurt, but that would have a domino effect.

The Eagles made Mailata one of the highest-paid players at his position, and Mailata continuing to play at that level is paramount.

8. Bryce Huff, edge rusher

The Eagles signed Huff to a three-year contract worth more than $51 million to replace Haason Reddick, but they’re asking the former New York Jets edge rusher to do something he hasn’t done: be an every-down player instead of a third-down pass rusher. Reddick, now in a contract dispute with Huff’s former team, had 27 total sacks in his two seasons with the Eagles, 11 coming last season.

Can Huff eclipse his total of 10 from last season while playing more snaps with the Eagles?

7. Cam Jurgens, center

There are regular big shoes to fill and then there are Jason Kelce-sized big shoes to fill.

That’s the reality for Jurgens as he moves back to his most natural position in the center of the offensive line. By all accounts, the transition is going smoothly, but we’ll really get a good look when the real football begins. How will the communication with Hurts go? How consistently will Jurgens get the ball into Hurts’ hands cleanly? How proficiently will Jurgens get to the line and diagnose the defense?

6. Jordan Davis, defensive tackle

Yes, the secondary let the Eagles defense down, but so did the conditioning of Davis and Jalen Carter, who wore down at the end of the season.

Now, with Fletcher Cox gone, the Eagles need Davis and Carter to take big steps forward. For Davis, that means playing more than the 45% of defensive snaps he played last season and becoming the type of nose tackle that Fangio loves to have front and center in his defense.

5. Saquon Barkley, running back

Out is D’Andre Swift, in is Barkley. While Swift is a nice player, and a local one, too, Barkley is one of the premier backs in the NFL. The Eagles have some depth at the position with Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Will Shipley behind him, but they will likely rely on Barkley for a lot, both on the ground and through the air.

The Eagles addressed their wide receiver depth Thursday when they traded for Washington’s Jahan Dotson, but expect the ball to find Barkley’s hands a lot in the passing game.

4. A.J. Brown, wide receiver

Dotson’s acquisition gives the Eagles some more talent, but Brown is so important for what the Eagles do on offense. The Eagles signed both of their top receivers to contract extensions (DeVonta Smith would be No. 11 on this list) this offseason, and they need Brown especially to continue to be among the NFL’s best receivers.

Brown caught a career-high 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. The Eagles would be pleased with that again.

3. Jalen Carter, defensive tackle

No player has the ability to determine the future of this Eagles defense the way Carter does.

He showed at times in 2023 that he has the potential to be among the league’s best interior rushers, but he acknowledged early in this training camp that he didn’t finish the season the way he wanted to finish. Carter, who had six sacks, says he’s in better shape, ready to be a focal point of Fangio’s defense, and eager to show the end of last season was just a rookie wall and nothing else.

2. Lane Johnson, right tackle

The proof is in his absences. Every time Johnson misses time, the Eagles suffer. Not much has changed there. At a recent practice when Johnson was given a day off for rest, the Eagles defense had its way with backup tackle Fred Johnson.

Lane Johnson is a two-time first team All-Pro and is one of the best offensive linemen in football. The Eagles need him to stay on the field.

1. Jalen Hurts, quarterback

Does anything really need to be said here? The Eagles will go as far as Hurts takes them.

Hurts had a great camp learning and executing Moore’s offense. He mostly looked crisp throwing the football and showed a lot more agility using his feet, especially early in camp.

Now, it’s time to show that the failures at the end of last season are in the past.