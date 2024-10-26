Eagles activate rookie wide receiver Ainias Smith from injured reserve

After landing on injured reserve at the conclusion of training camp, Ainias Smith was activated from injured reserve on Saturday ahead of the Eagles’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith, the Eagles’ fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M, had been sidelined with an ankle injury for the last 8½ weeks. He reportedly had experienced discomfort after playing in the Eagles’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 24.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Bengals predictions: Our writers make their picks for Week 8

The 5-foot-9, 176-pound receiver is on the 53-man roster available to make his NFL debut on Sunday. Smith had a rocky start to training camp after missing the Eagles’ organized team activities in the spring because of a stress fracture in his shin. However, in that final preseason game, he hauled in a team-high six receptions for 36 yards. He also returned one punt for 14 yards.

Smith’s activation was possible because of a rule change this year. NFL teams could place two players on injured reserve on cutdown day who could be designated to return after at least four weeks. In years past, if a player started the season on injured reserve, it meant their year was over.

Smith fills the spot on the active roster vacated by Byron Young, the 23-year-old defensive tackle who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Friday. The Eagles did not make any practice-squad elevations ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Eagles play in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Paycor Stadium.