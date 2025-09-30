Eagles place Charley Hughlett and Ogbo Okoronkwo on injured reserve, sign long snapper Cal Adomitis

The Eagles placed long snapper Charley Hughlett on injured reserve with an undisclosed ailment on Tuesday.

Joining Hughlett on injured reserve is Ogbo Okoronkwo, the 30-year-old edge rusher who suffered a torn triceps in the Eagles’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

To replace Hughlett, the Eagles signed 27-year-old Cal Adomitis, who spent three seasons (2022-24) with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Adomitis signed with the Bengals in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh native played in 49 games for the Bengals before his release ahead of the roster cut-down deadline at the conclusion of training camp.

Hughlett played in the first four games to start the season, but he dealt with a neck injury during training camp. At the time, the Eagles signed Christian Johnstone to temporarily take his place. Hughlett missed the first preseason game against the Bengals, then returned for the final two contests of the exhibition slate.

In addition to their 53-man roster moves, the Eagles also released linebacker Lance Dixon from the practice squad.

The Eagles return to practice Wednesday ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos.