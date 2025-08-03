Eagles sign second long snapper with Charley Hughlett limited in Sunday’s practice

After long snapper Charley Hughlett popped up on the practice injury report Sunday, limited with a neck injury, the Eagles signed a second snapper to their 90-man roster.

The team signed Christian Johnstone and made room for him by waiving defensive back BJ Mayes.

Johnstone played five seasons at Appalachian State before going undrafted. He participated in rookie minicamp in May with the Denver Broncos.

» READ MORE: Jake Elliott aims to bounce back from an inconsistent season as the Eagles adjust to another rule change

Johnstone’s addition could speak to Hughlett’s availability for Thursday night’s preseason opener against Cincinnati. Hughlett, 35, was signed in free agency to replace longtime snapper Rick Lovato, who was with the Eagles from 2016 through last season’s Super Bowl victory.

Hughlett was released by Cleveland in February after playing in just five games for the Browns because of a rib injury he initially suffered in the 2024 preseason.