Eagles make changes to practice squad, sign Nicholas Morrow, release 2022 pick Kyron Johnson

The Eagles on Monday signed offensive lineman Tyre Phillips and linebacker Nicholas Morrow to the practice squad. To make room, they released linebacker Kyron Johnson and cornerback Tiawan Mullen from the practice squad.

Morrow signed with the Eagles in free agency, but he did not make the initial 53-man roster as the team elected to keep just three off-ball linebackers: Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, and Christian Elliss. Morrow got off to a slow start — with the Eagles bolstering the position with a pair of veteran additions in training camp — but his play improved as the summer progressed. Last season, the 6-foot, 225-pound Morrow recorded a career-high 116 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss with the Chicago Bears.

» READ MORE: Ranking the Eagles’ position groups based on strength ahead of the season opener

Phillips, a 2020 third-round pick of the Ravens, has appeared in 38 career games (20 starts) with Baltimore and the New York Giants. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman boasts versatility having played every position on the line except center. In 2022, he started four games at right tackle and one game at left tackle for the Giants.

Advertisement

Johnson, a 2022 sixth-round pick who appeared primarily as a depth option at SAM linebacker, logged 265 special-teams snaps as a rookie, which ranked sixth most on the Eagles. He missed the final two preseason games against the Browns and Colts after he underwent an appendectomy.

Mullen’s brief tenure in Philadelphia followed his training camp stint with the Los Angeles Chargers. The rookie free agent out of Indiana had 11 tackles and two passes defensed over three preseason games.

The reigning NFC champion Eagles will begin the regular season against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.