Ranking the Eagles’ position groups based on strength ahead of the season opener

After months of retooling the 2023 roster, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni are about to lead the team as it aims to reach the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons.

Before the regular-season opener — against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. — let’s break down the team’s roster and rank the position groups based on strength.

1. Kicker

Active roster: Jake Elliott

Elliott, who turns 29 in January, appears to already be in midseason form. Over the final two preseason games, Elliott connected on three field-goal attempts, including from 52, 56, and 59 yards.

2. Long snapper

Active roster: Rick Lovato

Lovato is one of six players remaining (Elliott, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox) from the 2017 Eagles team that won the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

3. Quarterback

Active roster: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

Hurts is surrounded by a bevy of talented playmakers, but there’s no doubt that this team goes as Hurts goes. Keeping him healthy will be priority No. 1 for Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. After he signed a five-year extension worth $255 million, Hurts seems poised to follow up on his MVP runner-up season. Mariota was inconsistent this summer, but he still brings eight years of starting experience to the room, while the rookie McKee looked impressive in training camp.

4. Wide receiver

Active roster: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus

At first glance, keeping four receivers on the initial 53 seems ambitious. But a year ago, the Eagles kept four wideouts on cutdown day, and Brown and Smith went on to break single-season franchise records in receiving yards and receptions by a receiver, respectively, in their first season as teammates. The Smith-Brown duo is one of the best wideout pairings in the league. If the Eagles are in a pinch, they can promote one of their four practice squad receivers (Britain Covey, Devon Allen, Joseph Ngata, and Greg Ward) on game day.

5. Defensive end/outside linebacker

Active roster: Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Graham, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson

Reddick, Graham, and Sweat are coming off career-best, double-digit-sack performances in 2022. They’ll need to continue that pressure to limit the effect of expected growing pains from personnel changes across the middle and back end. Smith, a rookie, sustained a shoulder stinger in the preseason. The injury has limited his reps, but Smith has looked the part of a first-round pass rusher early on.

6. Offensive line

Active roster: Landon Dickerson, Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Fred Johnson, Lane Johnson

There are natural worries of regression because of their age, but Kelce, 35, and Johnson, 33, arguably still are the best at their positions. The Eagles lost just two starters from last year’s unit. One of those spots is at right guard, where the second-year Jurgens steps in.

7. Running back

Active roster: D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott

A by-committee approach could be on the table, but Swift and Gainwell are vying for the lead role — and they also figure to be options in the passing game. The Eagles led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2022 with 32, and the next closest team was the Dallas Cowboys (24). Hurts plays a large role in the run game, but the Eagles have plenty of talent in the backfield to support what’s expected to be one of the best offenses in the league.

8. Cornerbacks

Active roster: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Mario Goodrich

It’s a bit wild that cornerbacks are listed this low, but that’s a testament to the talented roster Roseman has created. It’s also indicative of the duo’s age: Bradberry turned 30 in August, while Slay turns 33 in January. Regardless, both players have stayed healthy and were elite in 2022 (Slay was picked for the Pro Bowl; Bradberry was second-team All-Pro). Maddox, the team’s top option at the nickel, is betting on himself to bounce back after he missed eight games because of injury. Jobe has jumped up the depth chart as the team’s top reserve at outside cornerback, while Goodrich figures to be next man up in the slot.

9. Tight end

Active roster: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam

Goedert finished third on the team in receiving yards despite him missing five games because of a shoulder injury. Goedert is considered to be one of the league’s best at his position, but he’s yet to produce a 1,000-yard receiving season. If he stays healthy, the Eagles could have a pass-catching trio that finishes with 1,000 yards each. Okwuegbunam is an immediate upgrade as a backup pass-catching tight end, but Stoll is entrenched as the No. 2 because of his blocking skill.

10. Defensive tackle

Active roster: Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo

Many might argue that defensive line needs to be ranked higher on this list. But it’s worth remembering that outside of Cox, the unit still is unproven in the NFL. There’s plenty of intrigue with Carter, the team’s top pick from April’s draft. Historically, it has taken young defensive tackles multiple seasons to adjust, but Carter, 22, seems as polished as they come at his age.

11. Inside linebacker

Active roster: Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss

The Eagles went light at off-ball linebacker, but Nolan Smith and Patrick Johnson cross-trained during the summer. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai also has tested other players, including Reddick and safeties Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, around the box. The middle level could get picked on, especially early on. It’ll be up to Desai to make adjustments with his calls and put Dean in a proper place to succeed.

12. Safety

Active roster: Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Edmunds, Evans

Blankenship took every single rep with the first-team defense. But his partner rotated depending on the series. Edmunds brings experience. Evans was a pleasant surprise. And the team is bullish on the rookie Brown. With Slay and Bradberry holding down the outside, Blankenship’s play recognition and IQ will be key to the defense’s success.

13. Punter

Practice squad: Arryn Siposs

The Eagles cut Siposs only to sign him back to the practice squad. They’ve brought in a few external punters for tryouts over the past week, but none have been signed. For now, Siposs can be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for up to three games.