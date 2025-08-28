Report: Eagles to reunite with safety Marcus Epps

The Eagles are reuniting with safety Marcus Epps, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Epps, who was with the Eagles from 2019 to 2022 and started every game during the 2022 season, was released by the New England Patriots this week after signing a one-year deal with the team in March.

Safety depth has been a bit of a concern for the Eagles after trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles drafted Drew Mukuba in the second round and Mukuba and Sydney Brown competed in camp for a starting spot next to Reed Blankenship. That competition was seemingly won by Brown in part because of two injuries Mukuba suffered during camp. Mukuba was not on the practice field Wednesday, though he could reclaim the starting safety job from Brown once he’s healthy.

The Eagles waived safety Tristin McCollum, who made the initial 53-man roster, as part of a series of roster moves Wednesday. That lowered the number of safeties on the active roster to three, not including Cooper DeJean, who occasionally took safety snaps during camp in the rarely used base package. If Epps is signing on to the 53-man roster and not the practice squad, a corresponding roster move will have to be made to make room for him.

Epps would provide experienced depth to the safety position. At 29, he would be the oldest defensive back on the active roster.

» READ MORE: Training camp darling Darius Cooper appreciates ‘the journey’ from going undrafted to Eagles’ 53-man roster

Epps signed a two-year deal with the Raiders after leaving the Eagles following their Super Bowl loss in 2023. He started all 17 games with the Raiders in 2023 and then suffered a torn ACL during a Week 3 game in 2024. He missed the rest of the season.

Epps, who played at the University of Wyoming, was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by Minnesota. The Vikings waived him in early November that year and the Eagles claimed him. He was primarily a special teams player until the 2022 season, when he became a starter and was third on the team with 94 tackles.