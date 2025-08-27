Report: Eagles cut offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, who won a Super Bowl with the team last season

Even after the cutdown deadline, Howie Roseman continues to tweak the Eagles’ roster, reportedly waiving offensive lineman Trevor Keegan on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Keegan, the Eagles’ 2024 fifth-round pick out of Michigan, was one of 11 offensive linemen to make the initial 53-man roster. While he had served as a developmental guard with the Eagles over the past year, he had also begun to learn the duties at center, taking snaps in that role throughout training camp and in the preseason.

However, the emergence of other depth players along the offensive line likely made Keegan expendable on the initial 53. Drew Kendall, the Eagles’ fifth-rounder this year out of Boston College, has been on track to take over the backup center duties behind Cam Jurgens. Matt Pryor, who returned to the Eagles this offseason in free agency, is the likely backup guard on game days.

Brett Toth, the jack-of-all-trades depth offensive lineman, made the initial 53, too. He had taken a number of starting reps at left guard in place of the injured Landon Dickerson at the end of training camp.

With Keegan reportedly waived, the Eagles have an opening on the active roster, indicating that another move could be on the way.

Teams must submit their waiver claims for players released at Tuesday’s cutdown deadline by noon. Practice squads can begin to take shape thereafter.