Eagles sign Shaquille Quarterman, adding depth at linebacker

The Eagles added some depth at linebacker Monday morning.

The team signed free agent Shaquille Quarterman, a 2020 fourth-round pick by Jacksonville who played all four of his NFL seasons with the Jaguars. He was at practice Monday.

The 26-year-old, who played college football at Miami, attended Eagles minicamp in May on a tryout basis. He has been used mostly on special teams in the NFL. Quarterman played more than 50% of the Jaguars’ special-teams snaps in each of the last four seasons. He has played in more than 2% of the defensive snaps in a season just once in his career.

» READ MORE: ‘Comfortable’ Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is fitting right in with the Eagles so far

The Eagles have not had their full slate of linebackers at training camp. Oren Burks, signed as a free agent after playing the last two seasons in San Francisco, has been out with a knee injury, and Brandon Smith is out with a concussion.

Over the weekend, the Eagles waived rookie tight end McCallan Castles with an injury designation and claimed tight end Kevin Foelsch from the New York Jets. Castles, who was injured during a live tackling period of the public practice Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field, cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve.