When the Eagles travel to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants on Nov. 15, they will do so having played exactly one game in 23 days. That one game will come against a team that could be starting a third-string quarterback. The next three weeks are an opportunity for this team. To get healthy, yes, but also to figure out the sort of team they need to become. The sorry state of the NFC East has given the Eagles a remarkable margin for error. At 2-4-1, here are three things to consider as the Eagles look to put their shaky start behind them.