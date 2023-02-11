Eagles ‘moving people off the ball like I’ve never seen’ en route to Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — The Eagles have been running, quite literally, to the Super Bowl.

They’ve scored 39 rushing touchdowns this season, including the playoffs, setting a new NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. The previous high was 37 by the Green Bay Packers in 1962.

Additionally, the Eagles’ last seven touchdowns have all been on the ground, which marks the team’s longest streak of rushing touchdowns since 1948. Assisted by one of the league’s best offensive lines, all four of the team’s touchdowns in the NFC championship game occurred on rushing plays.

“We’re being explosive and getting downhill,” assistant head coach/running backs coach Jemal Singleton said. “We have a great three-headed monster in the backfield between Miles [Sanders], Kenny [Gainwell], and Boston [Scott] ... I really like where our room is at, and we’re looking to carry that into Sunday against the Chiefs.”

Singleton is quick to point out, though, that it hasn’t been just the tailbacks putting in work.

“Jalen Hurts is a huge part of who we are as a team,” he said. “The great thing about us is it wasn’t just running backs. We can run the football with our backs, but our quarterback can excel at it as well. He really just helps the success for everybody involved.”

Throughout his young career, Hurts has referred to himself as a “triple threat.” In his own words, the 24-year-old wants to beat opposing defenses with his arms, legs, and mind. Hurts, who set the Eagles’ single-season record for rushing touchdowns (13) by a quarterback, finished second in NFL MVP voting behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Operating under second-year coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, the Eagles have produced one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. They set new franchise records in total points (477) and touchdowns (59). The Eagles also were efficient in clutch situations; they set new franchise-best marks in third-down conversion rate (45.9%) and red zone touchdown efficiency (67.8%).

“To be real, we’re really going for more,” Gainwell said. “We know there’s more touchdowns and yards to be had. We’re fighting to get more.”

The Eagles have benefited from A.J. Brown’s presence on the opposite side of DeVonta Smith with the two receivers combining for 2,692 receiving yards. But the tone is largely set up front with an offensive line consisting of left tackle Jordan Mailata, left guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce, right guard Isaac Seumalo, and right tackle Lane Johnson. Sanders had the best year of his career, finishing the regular season as one of three NFL running backs to produce 1,200-plus rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, and average at least 4.5 yards per carry.

With opposing defenses needing to account for Hurts, it’s often a guessing game when the Eagles deploy Hurts and their tailbacks in the run-pass-option. The Eagles will be looking to establish an early offensive rhythm in Super Bowl LVII with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 ET Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs rank 11th in total defense (328.2 yards per game) and eighth in rush defense (107.2).

“I’ve really tried to coach our guys to get the free yards,” Singleton said. “The O-line is working their butts off to get those yards. We’ve done a much better job of, they’ve re-established the line of scrimmage two or three yards, we should get those three, and then let’s add our extra yards on top of that. It’s being able to work in conjunction with those big guys up front.

“They’re moving people off the ball like I’ve never seen it happen before.”

