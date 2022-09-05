Following a brief reunion, the Eagles and safety Anthony Harris have mutually agreed to part ways, the team said Monday.

Harris, 30, started 14 games last season, but he was a surprise release on roster cut-down day.

Immediately after his release, the Eagles acquired 24-year-old safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson via trade with New Orleans. Just one day later, Harris was re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

Harris boasted experience playing under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon thanks to their time together with the Vikings in 2014 and 2015. After spending his first six seasons with the Vikings, Harris signed with the Eagles as a free agent last offseason. He signed another one-year deal this past spring.

By releasing Harris, the Eagles are accounting for about $2.4 million in dead money against the 2022 salary cap.

“What a pro he is, and like everything he does, he handles everything gracefully,” general manager Howie Roseman said last week. “We felt like since there was a possibility that his role had changed from when we had signed him, because we were looking at [external] options [at safety], he also deserved to kind of look at options himself.”

Over seven seasons, Harris has compiled 356 tackles, 31 passes defensed, and 10 interceptions.

Even though he played just one season for the Eagles, Harris developed a reputation for being heavily involved in the community. Upon his arrival, Harris joined the team’s social justice leadership council. After he was cut last Tuesday, Harris still made a public appearance that same evening at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Cherry Hill and gifted local youth football players with a shopping spree.

“He’s a great dude, great teammate, great leader,” fellow safety Marcus Epps said of Harris. “Unfortunately, that’s the business side of things. We wish him the best in what he’s doing.”

In a corresponding roster move, the Eagles signed second-year cornerback Mac McCain. During his rookie season, McCain appeared in two regular-season games, finishing with two tackles across 11 defensive snaps and 33 special-teams snaps.

“I’d like to say thank you to the Lurie Family, my teammates, the coaches, the entire Eagles organization, the entire fan base and city of Philadelphia for the opportunity to experience what it means to be an Eagle,” Harris posted on Twitter. “I am forever grateful.”