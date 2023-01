Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew throws the football against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Minshew throw a touchdown pass to teammate wide receiver A.J. Brown on the play. Read more

Gardner Minshew connected with A.J. Brown with a 78-yard touchdown pass to cut the Saints’ lead to 13-10 on Sunday.

The Eagles finally got their offense going in the last minute of the third quarter, after four straight three-and-outs to open the game. They picked up only one first down in the first half.