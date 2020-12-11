“But that’s what you want. You want that competition on the other side of the ball. You see him making those throws, and it’s a guy, you’re like, he’s a rookie. He can use his legs. He’s not a guy who’s just trying to run because the pocket is collapsing. He was sitting in the pocket, and he was making accurate throws on tight coverage. So, for sure, I think that’s kind of one of the things that sparked my eye, that he’s comfortable sitting in the pocket.”