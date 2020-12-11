The reason is simple: You never know what might happen. So you acquire a prospect who you think is or will be good, and you develop him. Maybe he never suits up for you. Or maybe you have to play him because your starter has gotten hurt. Or maybe you trade him to address another need: a player or players at other positions, draft picks, etc. The Eagles famously pulled off such a gambit after injuries to Donovan McNabb and Koy Detmer forced them to play A.J. Feeley in 2002. The Miami Dolphins gave them a second-round pick for Feeley. A second-round pick for a third-string quarterback? There are steals, and then there are steals.