Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) sends New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) sliding as he runs into the end zone scoring in the last half of the fourth quarter Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Jalen Hurts’ third rushing touchdown of the day ended the Saints’ comeback bid on Sunday and also shook New Orleans defensive Carl Granderson out of his shoes.

The 24-yard run gave the Eagles a 40-22 lead in the fourth quarter.

