Jalen Hurts raced to the corner of the end zone and scored on the 3-yard scramble for his second touchdown of the day to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead against the Saints on Sunday.

The play was originally ruled short of the goal line, but was overturned upon a video challenge from coach Nick Sirianni.

Hurts also had a 20-yard run on the drive, and Miles Sanders in his first game since being activated from injured reserve had a 25-yard run to get the Eagles into Saints territory.

