Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores his second rushing touchdown in the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Jalen Hurts raced to the corner of the end zone and scored on the 3-yard scramble for his second touchdown of the day to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead against the Saints on Sunday.

The play was originally ruled short of the goal line, but was overturned upon a video challenge from coach Nick Sirianni.

Hurts also had a 20-yard run on the drive, and Miles Sanders in his first game since being activated from injured reserve had a 25-yard run to get the Eagles into Saints territory.

