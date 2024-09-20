Eagles vs. Saints predictions: Expert picks for Week 3

After a 22-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, the Eagles are headed to New Orleans to take on Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday. Despite a productive rushing performance from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts — 85 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries — the Falcons won with a late touchdown drive led by quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, the Eagles have their sights set on Week 3.

The Birds are 2.5-point underdogs against the Saints, who are coming off a stunning 44-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Saints offense behind Carr has put up 91 points in two games. Running back Alvin Kamara is coming off a four-touchdown game in which he went for 180 total yards.

Will the Saints keep their momentum going? Will the Eagles come back from a devastating loss at home? Here’s what local and national media experts are saying:

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances this week:

ESPN: Three out of 11 experts are picking the Birds to win.

NFL.com: A clean sweep for the Saints — all five of their experts chose New Orleans to win.

Bleacher Report: Three of eight panelists picked the Eagles.

CBS Sports: Three of eight panelists are backing the Eagles.

The Athletic: Three of their 10 experts are picking Philly to win.

Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms picked the Saints to win, saying the Eagles are getting to their second loss a lot faster than in 2023.

Sports Illustrated: Two of the six Sports Illustrated experts picked the Eagles to pull out a win on the road.

Sporting News: Picked the Eagles to win and improve to 2-1.

Local media predictions

Here’s what local media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday:

Philly Voice: Beat writer Jimmy Kempski is picking the Saints.

Delaware Online: Three of the 12 panelists chose the Eagles.