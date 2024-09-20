Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Eagles vs. Saints predictions: Our writers make their picks for a pivotal Week 3 clash

The Saints have been one of the league's biggest surprises while the Eagles are coming off an eye-opening loss on Monday night. Our writers weigh in on a good early-season litmus test for both teams.

The Eagles need more from the defensive front, especially Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. Can they step up to the challenge of slowing down Saints running back Alvin Kamara?
The Eagles need more from the defensive front, especially Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. Can they step up to the challenge of slowing down Saints running back Alvin Kamara?Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
Teaser
More Details
Everything

The Eagles (1-1) look to right the ship Sunday as they face the 2-0 New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

  1. The Eagles rush defense, which is giving up a league-high 6.4 yards per carry, will need to rise to the occasion against Alvin Kamara and a Saints ground game that ranks No. 3 in the NFL.

  2. On the heels of an agonizing and eye-opening defeat to the Atlanta Falcons, three of our four beat writers are predicting a Saints win and a second straight loss for the Birds.

  3. The Eagles lost their last matchup with the Saints on New Year’s Day in 2023, 20-10. Gardner Minshew started that game, as Jalen Hurts missed the contest with a shoulder injury.