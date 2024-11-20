Eagles RB Saquon Barkley’s reverse hurdle is added to Madden NFL 25 video game

Saquon Barkley broke the internet during the Eagles 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after a miraculous backward hurdle in Week 9. Three weeks later, fans now have the chance to relive the running back’s acrobatic move through Madden NFL 25.

EA Sports announced Wednesday that Barkley’s reverse hurdle is now available in its video game through the latest Madden NFL 25 update. Barkley unleashed the move after a 14-yard gain that saw him run through one tackle, spin around another and then hurdle Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones — backward.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Saquon Barkley breaks down his viral backward hurdle: ‘I ain’t trying to do that again’

Barkley’s hurdle went viral on social media, getting the attention of many athletes including LeBron James. The play also caught the attention of the NFL — who drug tested Barkley after seeing him make the play.

Although Barkley said he has no intentions of ever attempting the move again, it’ll live on forever in Madden NFL 25.