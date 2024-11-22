Eagles’ Saquon Barkley reacts to Giants cutting former teammate Daniel Jones

The New York Giants released former first-round pick Daniel Jones shortly after benching him in favor of quarterback Tommy DeVito. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley commented Friday on the news surrounding his former teammate.

“I’m not going to speak too much on that,” Barkley told reporters. “I’ve been in contact with him. Our friendship has stayed close throughout the whole process of me being here.

“It [stinks] to see how everything went down for him over there. I got nothing but great things to say about him. You’re not really going to find anybody that can really say a lot of negative things about him, but it’s the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they’re going to get a guy who will come in and work. It didn’t work for me over there and I’m doing well over here. Hopefully he can find the same kind of fresh start and success.”

On Friday, the Giants revealed that Jones approached owner John Mara and asked for his release, a request that was soon granted.

Barkley and Jones spent five seasons together (2019-23) after Jones was selected as the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout their time together in New York, the Giants finished with one winning season in 2022 with a 9-7 record, before losing the NFC divisional round to the Eagles.

Barkley played six seasons with the Giants before making the move to Philadelphia. Since signing a three-year contract with the Eagles, Barkley has continued to impress and put on an MVP-caliber season. The running back’s 1,347 yards from scrimmage leads the NFL, he has found the end zone 10 times this season as the Eagles lead the NFC East, and he’s given the league a play of the year candidate with his backward hurdle.