Saquon Barkley becomes the latest Philly athlete to take on ‘Hot Ones.’ How far did he make it?

Saquon Barkley can do it all and he has the resume to back it up. Rushing for over 2,000 yards: Check. Performing backward hurdles: Check. NFL offensive player of the year: Check. Super Bowl champion: Check. But can the three-time Pro Bowler handle the wings of death? The short answer. Yes.

Barkley joined host Sean Evans on the latest episode of Hot Ones, “the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.” If you’re unfamiliar, guests of the popular internet series, ranging from athletes to actors to musicians and beyond, eat 10 wings of increasing spiciness. Evans, who also eats the wings, asks a different question for each wing. As soon as Barkley was introduced, the Eagles running back was already visualizing the finish line.

“I got to get my mind right,” Barkley said. “I was able to watch some film — I guess you could say — a little bit last night. Definitely a little nervous. Probably more nervous than I should be. But I’m excited for it. Take it one wing at a time. Make sure I finish the challenge.”

Easier said than done. Barkley got through the first three wings with flying colors. But by the fourth wing, he took his first sip of water. At the halfway mark of five wings, Barkley “locked in” before easily getting through the next two questions.

Some of the questions had to do with the Eagles Super Bowl parade, his favorite highlight from this season — it’s not the reverse hurdle — and the unique ways Barkley tries to stay in shape in the offseason. One early question referenced a childhood bet Barkley had with his father, who bet him $100 if he could score 15 touchdowns for his youth football team — only to have his 15th touchdown called back.

“This is the only time I actually scored a 99-yard touchdown,” Barkley said. “I guess I didn’t because it didn’t count, but the ball was at the one yard line and I remember just breaking a long touchdown run to the right side and my dad — he’s been super supportive my whole career — he’s on the side and I remember looking at him just cheesing. … He’s over there laughing at me because I don’t see the flag.”

Barkley went on to score later in the game and said he spent his winnings on Chinese food for his family.

It wasn’t until the seventh wing covered in a hot sauce with the Scoville level of 131,000, that Barkley saw signs of slowing down — including taking longer drinks of water, a few coughs, and a couple worried laughs. For comparison, jalapeño peppers check in around 5,000 on the Scoville chart, while habanero peppers are well over 100,000.

But the true test for Barkley — as is the case with many guests — came at the eighth wing, covered in a sauce known simply as Da Bomb that has a Scoville level of 135,600.

“That hit right from the jump. I feel like there’s fire in my mouth right now,” Barkley said before switching to milk, struggling to speak in full sentences.

From there Barkley hurdled through the ninth wing and came face to face with The Last Dab, which has a Scoville level of 2,693,000. Adding a generous amount of extra sauce to the wing, as is tradition on the show, the running back made it through the finish line before playing a game of Connect Four with Evans.

Where did Barkley rank among other Philly athletes?

Barkley isn’t the first Philly athlete to take on the Hot Ones challenge. Sixers center Joel Embiid participated in 2018 and Jimmy Butler participated just a year later in 2019 during his time with the Sixers.

The Cameroon native Embiid walked in confident because of his history with spicy food.

“Being from Africa, there’s a lot of spice out there and that’s how we eat,” Embiid said.

And he had every right to be confident. The former NBA MVP made it through seven wings without any problems at all. It wasn’t until the eighth wing — that’s right, Da Bomb — that he started to show signs of discomfort from the heat. Sweat slowly dripped down his forehead and he began to breath a little heavier. Still, Embiid never touched his water or his milk throughout the entire challenge.

“I’m a warrior,” Embiid said.

Meanwhile, Butler came in with a much different attitude from both Embiid and Barkley.

“This, it’s not me,” Butler said. “Spicy foods. We’ll find out very shortly, I’ll tell you that.”

He was right. By the first wing, Butler was already feeling the heat and forgetting Evans’ questions. From then on, everything went slowly downhill with Butler almost tearing up after eating the seventh wing. Despite the struggle, Butler refused to drink anything — that is, until taking on Da Bomb.

Out of all the Philly athletes that accepted the Hot Ones challenge, Embiid by far handled it the best. And although Barkley grabbed the water faster than Butler, he took much larger bites and handled the heat better.