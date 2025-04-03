Meet the new Eagles: The Quadfather, a descendant of Nigerian royalty, and a former fencer

Now that NFL free agency has wound down, we’re starting to get a much better idea of what the 2025 Eagles will look like as they defend their Super Bowl title.

There’s plenty to know about what the newest Birds bring on the field, but today, we looked into their history to find a few fun facts and off-the-field things to know about some of the team’s newest additions.

AJ Dillon

AJ Dillon has quads of steel, and he runs hard.

Just ask King Elvis, mascot for the Northwoods League Kenosha Kingfish, who got trucked so violently by Dillon that his mascot head fell off.

Diabolical. Ran that rep like he was at the combine.

Even President Donald Trump is aware of the new Eagles running back, referring to Dillon as “Quadzilla” and “The Quadfather” after meeting him backstage at a rally in Wisconsin during the 2024 campaign.

President Trump gives a shoutout to Packers running back "Quadzilla" AJ Dillon 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kaNI2chhxe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

Now he joins a roster that already features two other sets of well-known quads: Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.

Josh Uche

New Birds pass rusher Josh Uche has a long-standing friendship with Eagles legend Brandon Graham, dating back to Uche’s time at Michigan from 2016-2019.

“Playing against the Eagles a couple times being in New England, there was always that big brother-type connection,” Uche said of Graham. “Fortunately for me, I was able to jersey swap with him last year, which was a really cool moment for me. One 55 to another 55, which was pretty cool.”

Kylen Granson

New tight end Kylen Granson said it was a “no-brainer” to wear a Guardian Cap during games in 2024, and will likely become the first Eagle to do so if he continues in 2025.

The Guardian Cap is a layer of padding players can use on top of their helmets for extra protection from concussions. The caps are required for certain position groups in training camp, and in 2024 were allowed on the field during the regular season for the first time.

“At one point people thought seat belts were [expletive] stupid,” Granson told The Athletic. “Why wouldn’t I [wear it]? Just because it looks silly? I feel like health and safety is more important than aesthetics.”

New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson makes an interception and runs the ball to the end zone for a third quarter touchdown Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Adoree’ Jackson

New cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is versatile on the field, as a returner and a cornerback, and has tons of speed.

In college, he was a two-sport athlete, competing in both football and track and field, as a long jumper and on relay teams. He won the Pac-12 outdoor long jump title in 2015 and 2016, and even competed at Olympic Trials in 2016, ultimately placing 10th.

Azeez Ojulari

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and his younger brother, BJ Ojulari, who plays for the Cardinals, are descendants of Nigerian royalty.

Both brothers were born in Georgia to Nigerian parents, and their maternal grandfather is Twins Seven-Seven, a Yoruba painter, musician, and sculptor. His artwork was featured in the National Museum of African American at the Smithsonian. In the late 1890s, Twins Seven-Sevens’ grandfather was the king of Ibadan, a city in southwestern Nigeria.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Thompson-Robinson, a contender for the Eagles’ backup quarterback job, has a very cute half-beagle, half-bulldog named Bruin. Thompson-Robinson went to UCLA, and told the Cleveland Browns’ social media team in a video that he named his dog Bruin because he looked like the UCLA bear mascot.

Avery Williams

Return specialist Avery Williams played basically every sport possible growing up. He even fenced before starting his career as a walk-on at Boise State, after struggling to earn a college offer due to his small size. (He’s listed at 5-foot-9, 195 pounds.)

Williams redshirted his first season but earned a scholarship his second training camp and blossomed into a starter and captain.

Charley Hughlett

It took long snapper Charley Hughlett three seasons to make the NFL — he was cut seven times without ever playing a game. Hughlett told Cleveland.com that he had to take a job as a personal trainer to make ends meet, and almost left the game before finally getting an opportunity with the Browns.

“The best thing I ever did was become a trainer, because I had the opportunity to make a little bit of money on the side,” Hughlett said. “And on my off time, I got to lift weights and run and stay in shape. And the place I trained at was for athletes, so we had turf I could snap on. Luckily I had a boss who was cool whenever I’d fly out for a workout on short notice.”