Saquon Barkley surprises another group of students, this time in Hershey

A group of kids at the Milton Hershey School got the coolest surprise assembly ever on Tuesday — a visit from Saquon Barkley.

After a group of elementary schoolers at Milton Hershey wrote letters to Barkley asking him to come visit their school, Barkley obliged.

Barkley, alongside Swoop, the Eagles cheerleaders, and the Eagles drumline, made the trip out to Hershey for a surprise assembly, and said he got the “best welcome I’ve ever gotten in my life.”

During the visit, Barkley gave a Q&A on stage, sharing advice from his football career on hard work and leadership.

“You can do anything you want in this world,” Barkley said. “I’m a firm believer in that, but you have to have the right work ethic. You have to have the mindset and the work ethic behind it. Anything you want to accomplish, with the right work ethic, it’s right in front of you.”

He also met personally with the students who wrote letters inviting him to come.

The visit was Barkley’s second recent school visit, after a recent partnership with Applebee’s and students from the Chester Community Charter School.

If you want the NFL Offensive Player of the Year to show up at your school, seems like you should start writing that letter. What’s the worst thing that could happen?