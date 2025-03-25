Saquon Barkley surprises local students — then beats them all in a race: ‘I live for things like this’

A group of local Philadelphia students recently got the best after-school surprise — a visit from Eagles running back and NFL offensive player of the year Saquon Barkley.

“I live for things like this,” Barkley said in a video of his visit posted on social media platform X. “Hopefully the kids are excited to see me. I’m really trying to get more involved in my community.”

Barkley, who earlier this month signed a contract extension with the Eagles, came out to surprise a group of students from Chester Community Charter School at Applebee’s, holding burgers for everyone. He later gave each kid their own signed football and even celebrated one of the student’s birthdays. He also did a Q&A with the students, allowing them to ask him their own questions.

One asked what Barkley does when he’s “not doing anything.”

“I like doing stuff like this, talking to kids,” Barkley said. “I like golfing. I spend time with my family. I train a lot.”

One kid piped up with, “I want to do a race!” and Barkley obliged, taking the kids to a field near the restaurant, and promptly beating all of them in a race.

Barkley later posted on X celebrating the day.

“It’s always an honor showing out for the kids in Philly. S/O to Team Applebee’s for a great day 🖤,” he wrote.

The real question — will we see Barkley starring in a future commercial? The Applebee’s commercial starring Lions coach Dan Campbell is one of the best football commercials of the last few years.