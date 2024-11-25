Saquon Barkley’s record-setting game sets off social media support for the Eagles RB’s MVP candidacy

Just as soon as you think you’ve seen the best of what Saquon Barkley can do, he just keeps getting better every week.

Barkley turned in another jaw-dropping performance on Sunday Night Football against the Rams, scoring two touchdowns and setting his career highs in rushing yards in a season and in a single game, and an Eagles record for most rushing yards in a single game.

It’s not just Birds fans who were stunned by Barkley’s game.

Barkley stats

Barkley ended Sunday’s game with 255 rushing yards, a franchise record and the ninth-most in a single game in NFL history, and 307 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns. But this is just the latest in a string of incredible games from the running back.

Barkley averaged 14 yards per carry in the second half, scoring one 70-yard touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter, and a 72-yard touchdown late in the fourth to ice the game.

Barkley is on pace to set a new NFL record for scrimmage yards in a season. With his 302-yard game against the Rams, he has set his own career high with 1,649 through 11 games. If he continues at this same pace (~149.9 yards/game) across the final six games, he’d finish with 2,548 yards, which would surpass Chris Johnson’s record of 2,509 in 2009. He’s also set to break the Eagles single-season rushing record, currently held by LeSean McCoy’s 1,607-yard season in 2013, if he maintains this pace.

NFL reacts

Barkley has been one of the NFL’s best players since the Birds signed him in the offseason. Current and former NFL players are taking notice.

It seems like McCoy isn’t too concerned about Barkley potentially breaking his record.

Even Lane Johnson had to chime in straight from the locker room.

Barkley for MVP?

Non-quarterbacks almost never win MVP. But Barkley is closing in at sportsbooks.

Even the pundits are starting to give Barkley a longer look as the league’s most valuable player. Of course, Eagles legends McCoy and Jason Kelce have been on this train already, but Barkley’s now gaining mainstream momentum for the award, which a running back hasn’t won since Adrian Peterson in 2012.