Saquon Barkley will cap off his ‘crazy week’ with a Super Bowl parade. He’s expecting ‘a party.’

In his first season with the Eagles, Saquon Barkley accomplished quite a lot. The three-time Pro Bowler set franchise records, became the ninth player ever to log 2,000 rushing yards in a single season, won AP offensive player of the year, and, on this 28th birthday, became a Super Bowl champion.

It was the perfect storybook ending to Year 1 in Philly for the former Penn Stater. But before the season began, Barkley wasn’t sure what to expect, especially from the fans.

Advertisement

The Eagles acquired Barkley in the offseason from the rival New York Giants, signing him to a three-year contract. Instead of holding a grudge against the player their team faced twice a year, fans immediately welcomed Barkley with open arms, as the running back’s addition seemed to spark hope in those still recovering from the team’s early exit in last year’s playoffs. It also didn’t hurt that Barkley was just 2-7 in his Giants career against the Eagles — so not exactly an “Eagles killer” — and grew up about 90 minutes from Philadelphia.

“For me personally, I was coming from being on the enemy’s side of the empire, so you kind of don’t know what to expect,” Barkley said Thursday. “But, I’ve always had kind of undercover fans, I guess you could say from going to Penn State and playing high school ball here in Pennsylvania.”

» READ MORE: The Eagles best mic’d up Super Bowl moments: Stoic Jalen Hurts, emotional DeVonta Smith, psychic Zack Baun

Once the season started, Barkley quickly cemented himself as a fan favorite, ripping off highlight reel plays — including a backward hurdle — and setting franchise and NFL records for rushing yards in a full season (including the playoffs). But Barkley said it didn’t take him rushing his way into the record books for fans to buy in.

“It’s kind of full circle for me coming back home, but they’ve been amazing to me and my family, especially my little daughter,” Barkley said. “From the first time I had my opening interview and my daughter was with me, they fell in love with her, and it’s been a blast for the season to go the way it’s went and to finish it off being Super Bowl champs. You kind of can’t make it up.”

On Friday, Barkley gets to return the favor by bringing Eagles fans a parade. But before he could make his way through Broad Street — or clean out his locker at the NovaCare Complex — the running back had one last job: a shift at Raising Cane’s. Hundreds of fans gathered in front of the chain chicken restaurant’s location in Feasterville.

The crowd gave Barkley an early glimpse at what the parade may look like — on a much smaller scale, of course.

“I don’t know what to expect [on Friday],” Barkley said. “Philly fans have been super amazing all year round. Just the love and support that they have for this team — the city truly buys into the team and you can see it out there with how many people showed up. I’m expecting it to be a blast, a party ... It’s been a crazy week so far for me, but I’m taking it all in and enjoying it.”

Barkley was preparing for the 2018 NFL draft the last time the Eagles brought a parade back to the city. Seven years later, he will be standing in front of the Art Museum steps celebrating as a Super Bowl champion. Although there’s no Jason Kelce to wear a Mummers outfit and deliver an epic speech, Barkley believes there are still a few contenders who could follow in his footsteps.

“It won’t be me, I can guarantee that,” Barkley said. “That’s not my thing. If I had to pick one I would say either Lane Johnson or BG [Brandon Graham]. I think they’re the two longest tenured Eagles right now. So, I think it would just be perfect for one of them to do that. Especially if it is BG’s last game with us and last year. For him to go out with a bang I think that would be pretty cool.”

» READ MORE: Who will be the next Jason Kelce? Five candidates to bring the house down at the Eagles parade