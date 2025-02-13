The Eagles best mic’d up Super Bowl moments: Stoic Jalen Hurts, emotional DeVonta Smith, psychic Zack Baun

One of the biggest plays in Super Bowl LIX was Jalen Hurts’ 46-yard touchdown strike to Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, which all-but put the game out of reach against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the play, an emotional offensive lineman Jordan Mailata celebrated by attempting to pump up Hurts.

“Aye boy! I love when they doubt you,” Mialata said. “They can’t f— with you dawg!”

Hurts, forever calm, simply responded, “I know.”

Have no fear, the Mic'd Up TD is here 👀 https://t.co/LVRn7Fzbne pic.twitter.com/kVCz17pbjW — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 12, 2025

Just before that touchdown, head coach Nick Sirianni told offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, “If we score, it’s over. Just call it.”

Sirianni and Moore were over-the-moon when he actually did it.

Hurts and several other Eagles players were mic’d up during the game, which the NFL released in a must-watch video, NFL Mic’d Up: Super Bowl LIX, that aired Wednesday night on the NFL Network. Here are some of the other best moments from the video ...

Zach Baun’s interception

In just one of many moments captured by NFL Films, Eagles All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun predicted his own interception of Patrick Mahomes while sitting on the sideline.

“It’s coming. Imma get one,” Baun said.

Cooper DeJean’s interception

After rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean’s interception, the first of his career, running back Saquon Barkley, who shared DeJean’s Super Bowl birthday, said, “That’s one hell of a birthday present. You keep doing that, we’re going to have an even better one.”

Baun came over to praise DeJean’s play as “veteran a— s—.”

Will Jalen Hurts ever smile?

Later in the game, Barkley prodded the normally stoic Hurts on the sideline, asking if he’ll actually smile with the Eagles up big over the Chiefs.

“When it hits zero-zero,” Hurts responds, before praising the Eagles key free agent addition.

“I know it’s all of us, but you don’t understand the difference you made,” Hurts told Barkley. “You like that last piece, man.”

DeVonta Smith’s joy

One of the most widely-shared videos from the behind-the-scenes collection involved Hurts and Smith sharing an emotional moment on the sideline.

“Hey, it’s been a ride, huh?” Hurts asks.

“For sure,” Smith, holding back tears, responds.

Nick Sirianni’s son

One of the cutest parts of the video was Sirianni’s son before the game, telling his dad, “You’ve got this! Believe!” and then, “Say I said happy birthday to Coop and Saquon,” before leaving the sidelines and heading into the stands.

If you missed it the first time around, the feature is scheduled to re-air on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. Friday, perfect for a post-parade viewing party. It’s also available on YouTube.

Here’s a four-minute roundup of some of the best moments, via the folks at the NFL Network’s Good Morning, Football.