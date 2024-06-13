NFL’s tampering investigation of the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley signing finds no violation

The Eagles will not face discipline for potential tampering in the negotiation process before they signed free-agent running back Saquon Barkley.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, the NFL said it informed the Eagles that its investigation did not yield “sufficient evidence to support a finding that the anti-tampering policy was violated.”

Advertisement

Barkley, 27, agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $37.75 million with the Eagles on March 11, the first day of the negotiating period before the start of free agency. During that window, teams are not permitted to communicate directly with prospective unrestricted free agents and must instead conduct conversations with their agents.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Saquon Barkley defends ‘great’ James Franklin in fired Penn State doctor trial

The following day during a news conference, Penn State coach James Franklin implied that Barkley had a direct conversation with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, which would have been a violation of NFL rules.

“He said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him … not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that, but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan bases as well,” Franklin said.

After Barkley signed with the team, he said in his introductory news conference that Franklin had “misinterpreted” the details of the contact between the two camps.

”The truth was, the sales pitch to Penn State, how many Penn State fans are Philadelphia Eagles fans, but that was through my agent [Ed Berry],” Barkley said. “My agent told me that.”

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley as NFL MVP? Maybe not. In the conversation? You bet, with or without the numbers.

During the investigation, the NFL said that it reviewed phone logs, text messages, and additional documents related to the Eagles’ free-agency strategy. The league also conducted interviews with various relevant parties, including Roseman, Barkley, Franklin, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

The league added that if new evidence emerges, it could reopen the investigation.

Meanwhile, the NFL reportedly also concluded its investigation into the Atlanta Falcons and their actions in the lead-up to free agency. According to the NFL Network, the league is fining the Falcons a 2025 fifth-round pick for violating the anti-tampering policy related to their offseason additions of Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, and Charlie Woerner.

In addition to losing a draft pick, the Falcons are also reportedly being fined $250,000, while general manager Terry Fontenot is being fined $50,000.