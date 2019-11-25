Nevertheless, for some odd reason, the loss of one player has sent the Eagles into a downward offensive spiral. DeSean Jackson was signed to solve the deep passing issues, but the Eagles had to be prepared for the 32-year-old, perennially injured receiver to miss time. Right? Few expected him to be sidelined for almost the entire season, but the Eagles didn’t have a backup plan. I don’t mean to suggest that they should have had anyone of Jackson’s capabilities on the roster. Does that player even exist? But they brought back Nelson Agholor at $9.4 million to conceivable be that guy. He has not. They drafted not-ready J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round to complement the starters while developing. He has done neither. They kept Mack Hollins, who has said that he prefers playing on special teams to offense, to provide capable depth. He has not. And they expected Alshon Jeffery to play like Alshon Jeffery. Few could fault Roseman for believing as much in Jeffery, but to guarantee his salary for 2020 just before the season opener was questionable. The 29-year-old receiver has either underperformed or been injured.