Eagles’ Jalen Hurts runs for a TD on the opening drive vs. Seahawks
Hurts despite his illness looked active in the Eagles' first drive, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles scored on the opening drive against the Seahawks with a dive into the end zone from quarterback Jalen Hurts to put the Eagles up 7-0 in the first quarter Monday.
Hurts came out rushing to pick up 13 yards for the Eagles in the first play of the 15-play, 75-yard drive, also going 5 for 5 with 39 passing yards after being questionable to play in the game due to illness.
The Eagles also converted all four of their third-down attempts.