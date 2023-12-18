Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts runs for a TD on the opening drive vs. Seahawks

Hurts despite his illness looked active in the Eagles' first drive, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run.

during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
    by Mia Messina
    Published 

The Eagles scored on the opening drive against the Seahawks with a dive into the end zone from quarterback Jalen Hurts to put the Eagles up 7-0 in the first quarter Monday.

Hurts came out rushing to pick up 13 yards for the Eagles in the first play of the 15-play, 75-yard drive, also going 5 for 5 with 39 passing yards after being questionable to play in the game due to illness.

The Eagles also converted all four of their third-down attempts.