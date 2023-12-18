Eagles’ Jalen Hurts runs for a TD on the opening drive vs. Seahawks

The Eagles scored on the opening drive against the Seahawks with a dive into the end zone from quarterback Jalen Hurts to put the Eagles up 7-0 in the first quarter Monday.

Hurts came out rushing to pick up 13 yards for the Eagles in the first play of the 15-play, 75-yard drive, also going 5 for 5 with 39 passing yards after being questionable to play in the game due to illness.

The Eagles also converted all four of their third-down attempts.