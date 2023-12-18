Eagles retake the lead vs. Seahawks on Jalen Hurts’ second rushing TD

The Eagles regained the lead on their first possession of the second half with a tush push to mark quarterback Jalen Hurts’ second rushing touchdown of the game and put the Eagles up 17-10 on Monday against the Seahawks.

The touchdown capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive. An 11-yard pass on a third-and-9 conversion to wide receiver A.J. Brown extended the drive and a 17-yard pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith put Philadelphia within scoring position