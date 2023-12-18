Skip to content
Eagles retake the lead vs. Seahawks on Jalen Hurts’ second rushing TD

The tush push enabled the Eagles to take a 17-10 lead in the third quarter against the Seahawks.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gets stopped by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner, right, on the third down in the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gets stopped by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner, right, on the third down in the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
The Eagles regained the lead on their first possession of the second half with a tush push to mark quarterback Jalen Hurts’ second rushing touchdown of the game and put the Eagles up 17-10 on Monday against the Seahawks.

The touchdown capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive. An 11-yard pass on a third-and-9 conversion to wide receiver A.J. Brown extended the drive and a 17-yard pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith put Philadelphia within scoring position