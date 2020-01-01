When you sit back and consider the chances that the Eagles can accomplish what is necessary to advance to a second Super Bowl in three years, the biggest hurdle that exists is the notion that this team can keep opposing wide receivers in front of them often enough to win three straight games over playoff-quality opponents. On the offensive side of the ball, their path to Miami, however improbable, is grounded in a reality that we have previously seen. Lane Johnson returns to right tackle, DeSean Jackson returns to stretch the field, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott continue their upward trajectories, and Carson Wentz plays like an MVP. That’s a recipe that can easily result in more than enough points to keep the Eagles competitive against any one of the other five NFC playoff teams.