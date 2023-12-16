Eagles vs. Seahawks predictions: Expert picks for Week 15′s Monday Night Football matchup

The Birds feel like they’re in a bad spot having lost two straight to the Cowboys and 49ers.

The Seahawks have been even worse, losing four straight for their first four-game losing streak under longtime head coach Pete Carroll. Both teams are hungry to get their seasons back on track and improve their standing for the postseason.

The Eagles are three-point favorites on the road per FanDuel as of Friday to take down Seattle, whose starting quarterback Geno Smith is questionable to play.

Here’s who the local and national experts think will win the game...

Inquirer beat writer predictions

Will a trip to Seattle be a “get-right” game for the Birds? All four of our beat writers think so and are picking the Eagles to get back on track on Monday Night Football.

Before the season started, I circled this game as a loss for the Eagles, seeing as it was coming on the heels of a difficult road matchup against the Cowboys. Plus, the long flight before playing in one of the loudest stadiums in the league certainly doesn’t help the Eagles out. But I have a hard time seeing them drop three consecutive games despite their recent offensive and defensive woes. Prediction: Eagles 31, Seahawks 24 Olivia Reiner

National media predictions

ESPN.com: Eight of ESPN’s nine experts are picking the Birds this week. NFL.com: All five experts are backing the Eagles against the Seahawks after they all backed the Cowboys last week. Hey, hopefully it works out just as well for the Birds as it did for Dallas. CBS Sports: Everyone at CBS is backing the Birds on Monday. Sports Illustrated: All seven experts are picking the Eagles against the Seahawks. The Ringer: Sheil Kapadia is expecting a competitive game — especially if Geno Smith starts for Seattle — but ultimately picked the Birds to win and cover. Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab makes his picks against the spread. He ultimately picks the Seahawks to cover but doesn’t go so far as to say they’ll win — especially since Drew Lock might be in at quarterback. The Athletic: All but one of the 12 experts surveyed picked the Birds this week. USA Today: All five experts are backing the Eagles. Pro Football Talk: Both Mike Florio and Chris Simms are picking the Eagles this week. Bleacher Report: All but one of Bleacher Report’s seven experts are backing the Birds this week. Sporting News: Bill Bender picks the Birds to get back on track in Seattle.

Local media predictions