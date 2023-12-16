Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Seahawks game in Week 15

The Eagles visit the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here are our beat writers’ game predictions.

Josh Tolentino

The Eagles (10-3) and Seahawks (6-7) enter Monday night’s matchup with a combined six-game losing streak. The advanced numbers say Geno Smith is one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in third-down success rate, while the Eagles rank last in third-down defense. Something is bound to give.

Despite the cross-country flight, this seems like a get-right game for the Eagles, who still have championship aspirations. Last week’s embarrassing defeat to the Dallas Cowboys was somewhat of an anomaly for the group’s top offensive stars: quarterback Jalen Hurts, and wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith – all of whom critically fumbled in Dallas territory. Coordinator Brian Johnson might need to shake some things up with his sequencing and coach Nick Sirianni would be wise to implement an extra dose of pre-snap motion into the offensive scheme. The Eagles don’t want to become too reliant on their pure star power and talent, but the unit has a proven ability to win individual matchups, and it’ll be looking to gain that winning feeling again on the West Coast.

At this point, it feels as if the Eagles need to score 30-plus points to keep up with a majority of their opponents. Aside from being horrid on third down and also in the red zone, the defense hasn’t shown much consistency since late October. Recently-added linebacker Shaquille Leonard could be due for his first start with fellow linebacker Zach Cunningham dealing with a knee injury; Cunningham did not practice Thursday and Friday. The secondary also has suffered from communication issues. Despite Smith’s poor production on third down, the Seahawks possess a capable group of weapons led by wideouts DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Veteran cornerback Darius Slay hasn’t practiced all week. If Slay either doesn’t play or has limited snaps, that could mean more run for rookies Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo.

Seattle always presents a challenging environment. With the playoffs scheduled to arrive in exactly one month, the Eagles have their backs against the wall as they attempt to maintain their footing among the conference’s top contenders. It’s difficult to imagine this team dropping three consecutive games. Both teams might be entering Monday on a losing streak, but the guess here is the Seahawks continue their skid, while the Eagles bounce back in convincing fashion.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Seahawks 21

Jeff McLane

After opening the season 6-3, the Seahawks have lost their last four. Their last three losses have come against the San Francisco 49ers (twice) and the Cowboys – teams the Eagles have also fallen to in their current two-game losing streak. Smith was sidelined last week with a groin injury, but he is expected to return, which could buoy Seattle’s chances on Monday night and their decreasing odds of squeaking into the playoffs.

When Smith’s under the center, the Seahawks’ have the 11th-ranked dropback offense in the NFL. He has three top-notch receivers to target, the best being Metcalf, who has been on a heater of late. He has 23 catches for 410 yards and five touchdowns in his last five games. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver is freakishly athletic – he has the fastest clocked speed (22.23 mph) in the league this season – and should draw extra attention from the Eagles’ beleaguered secondary. As solid as he’s played this season, I wouldn’t have Slay shadow Metcalf, though. That’s what former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz did the last time these teams faced in 2020, and the three-years-younger Slay got roasted. The Eagles also have the nifty Lockett and rookie slot receiver Smith-Njigba to worry about.

Sean Desai’s unit has hit its nadir after allowing 75 points in the last two games. The defense suddenly has struggled to stop the run, which has placed additional stress upon its NFL-worst third down defense. What has been perhaps most disconcerting is that the Eagles have the lowest third-down sack rate. The defense’s snap count has jumped in the last month and the pass rushers could be tiring. Youngsters Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis don’t have a quarterback hit in the last four games, and edge rusher Josh Sweat doesn’t have a sack over that same time period. Seattle’s offensive line is suspect, so this meeting could provide an opportunity for the Eagles pass rush to break out of its doldrums.

The same could be said for the struggling Eagles offense. The Seahawks’ defense ranks 27th in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), 26th in expected points added (EPA), and is almost as bad as the Eagles on third and fourth downs (ranked 30th in EPA). Coach Pete Carroll had long been known for his 4-3 under, Cover 3-heavy defense, but he altered his scheme some when he brought in Clint Hurtt as defensive coordinator last year, along with Desai as a senior assistant. Carroll’s base coverage is still Cover 3, but he doesn’t disguise that zone with as much man coverage. In fact, no other defense in the NFL plays as much zone as the Seahawks. I think this should play into the Eagles’ hands.

There’s been a lot of talk about the predictability of Sirianni’s offense this past week, but the same criticism could apply to Seattle’s defense. So why doesn’t Hurtt switch up his defense more? Well, for one, he doesn’t have great personnel. Linebacker Bobby Wagner can still get things done, but he’s not the Wagner of old. Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon is a stud in the Seattle secondary, but Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs are among the worst tackling safeties in the NFL. The Seahawks’ suspect run defense could compel Sirianni and Johnson to call running back D’Andre Swift’s number more often, but the Eagles should have downfield advantages with receivers Brown and Smith. Despite their miscues last week, both are threats against almost any passing defense.

This past week was gut-check time for the Eagles. I thought they would show more resilience at Dallas, but the defense just didn’t rise to the occasion and the offense had three turnovers in Cowboys territory. Despite the 20-point loss, I didn’t feel that bad about the offense after watching the film. There were mistakes and Hurts forced a few throws. But I think they can get back on track even at difficult Lumen Stadium. I’m not as confident about the defense. But I see the offensive productivity returning, which should help keep Desai’s unit off the field, and that’s why I’m picking the Eagles to bounce back in a high-scoring affair. If they lose, well, get ready for another week of doom and gloom.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Seahawks 31

Olivia Reiner

It seems like the entire city of Philadelphia is reeling after the Eagles dropped two consecutive ugly games to NFC juggernauts in the 49ers and the Cowboys. But the sky isn’t falling (yet) — the 10-3 Eagles still control their own destiny in the NFC East and winning out would earn them the top spot in their division. The No. 1 seed in the conference, however, depends on how the 49ers fare in their remaining games.

So, the playoff picture will start to materialize with the Eagles’ upcoming road matchup against the Seahawks, who have lost their last four games to the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers, the Cowboys, and the 49ers again. Aside from this most recent stretch of games, the Seahawks offense has performed decently well with Smith at quarterback. He has a trio of talented receivers at his disposal, in Metcalf, Lockett, and Smith-Njigba, who account for the vast majority of his targets (62.1%). Together, they will pose yet another daunting task for the embattled Eagles secondary, which includes the ailing Slay.

While the Eagles defense has struggled mightily in their last few games, conceding 36.3 points per game (No. 31 in the league), the Seahawks are right there with them, allowing 33.3 points per game in their last three (No. 30). They are particularly susceptible to getting gashed in the run game, allowing 17 rushing touchdowns this season (No. 29) and 4.4 yards per attempt (No. 24). The Eagles have been trying to run the ball in their last couple games, but haven’t been all that efficient, highlighted by their 46 rushing yards on 18 runs against the 49ers.

Before the season started, I circled this game as a loss for the Eagles, seeing as it was coming on the heels of a difficult road matchup against the Cowboys. Plus, the long flight before playing in one of the loudest stadiums in the league certainly doesn’t help the Eagles out. But I have a hard time seeing them drop three consecutive games despite their recent offensive and defensive woes.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Seahawks 24

EJ Smith

This feels like a get-right game for the Eagles.

Sure, they haven’t beaten the Seahawks since Hurts was in grade school and Johnson was a Heisman candidate at Utah, but these examples serve as a reminder that the series history hardly matters to this Eagles team.

The Seahawks losing four straight and hosting the admittedly tired Eagles after a cross-country trip are both valid reasons to expect this game to take on a different tenor than one might expect when simply looking at the records of these two teams. Still, the Eagles have plenty of urgency on their side as well with their prospects for the No. 1 seed teetering after two straight losses.

This game will likely come down to the Eagles’ ability to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. With a talented trio of wide receivers and two young cornerbacks quickly turning into difference-makers, Seattle should be able to match up well enough against the Eagles on the perimeter on both sides. Riq Woolen is the type of cornerback that can keep pace with Brown or Smith and Witherspoon plays with an edge out of the slot, making it harder for the Eagles to matchup-hunt with creative formations.

With that said, the Eagles should still be able to put up points, especially if they can get the run game going and force Seattle out of two-high shell coverages. Carroll, part of the braintrust that popularized the single-high Cover 3 scheme nearly 10 years ago, should be happy to oblige. This Eagles offense has still been elite when facing a single deep safety and there’s reason to believe they’ll get those looks with opportunities outside the numbers.

Defensively, it’s hard to imagine the Eagles’ secondary shoring things up against the trio of Metcalf, Lockett, and Smith-Njigba. The group has done well against offenses with one star receiving target, but well-balanced groups like Seattle’s have proven more difficult.

Especially considering Slay’s knee injury, it’s going to require some creativity from Desai to compensate. Even if Slay plays, his track record against Metcalf is cause for concern whenever he’s lined up across from the former Mississippi star. The last time these teams faced in the regular season, Metcalf had 10 catches for 177 yards, 158 of which came with Slay in coverage according to Pro Football Focus.

All of this to say, getting to the quarterback, whether it’s a hobbled Smith or backup Drew Lock, will be the difference. It’s feasible for the Eagles’ pass rush to break out of its slump. Seattle’s banged-up offensive front ranks 14th in pass-rush win rate and has given up four or more sacks in two of its last three games.

On paper, this game figures to be a close contest that the Eagles eke out in a way reminiscent of performances earlier this season. I usually base my analysis on the concrete, whether that be matchups, metrics, or extenuating circumstances. But for some reason, I think the Eagles set things right in Seattle in a convincing way.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Seahawks 21