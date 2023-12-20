Jalen Hurts posted his season-worst passing stats against the Seahawks

SEATTLE — The Eagles’ downward spiral continued Monday night with a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles have dropped their last three games, marking their first three-game losing streak since the 2021 season.

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Eagles are tied at the top of the NFC East at 10-4 with the Dallas Cowboys. Here are five stats that matter from the Eagles’ latest prime-time loss:

54.8%

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, playing through an illness, finished the night with his worst completion percentage of the season. He completed 54.8% of his passes, going 17-for-31 and throwing two interceptions. Hurts finished the game with a 40.1 passer rating, which is also his lowest of the season. He did not throw a touchdown pass for a second straight game.

Hurts appeared to miss open receivers on occasion throughout the night. On one incomplete pass to A.J. Brown, Hurts had DeVonta Smith open on a shallow crossing route.

In the fourth quarter on Hurts’ second interception of the night to safety Julian Love, running back Kenneth Gainwell was open for a checkdown.

“I have to be better minimizing the mistakes, penalties, mental errors,” Hurts said. “Just playing team football and it starts with me leading it. We’ve lost games because I could be better. That will change everything. I accept that.”

23.4

On his second interception of the game to seal the win for the Seahawks, Love covered 23.4 yards in 2.9 seconds from the moment the ball left Hurts’ hands until he picked it off, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Love helped cornerback Tre Brown in coverage over the top of A.J. Brown and undercut the pass, managing to get both feet down before sliding out of bounds.

Hurts has thrown 12 interceptions this season, tied for the fourth-highest total in the league with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Love has a career-high four interceptions this year. According to Pro Football Focus, Love allowed only two receptions all night. Hurts had a 25.0 passer rating when throwing the ball his way.

“That’s a good team out there,” Love said. “Philly is a good team, a well-coached team, and they’re going to make plays, but we played cohesively and built off of our success.”

10.3

Hurts averaged 10.3 intended air yards, which ranked fourth among quarterbacks in Week 15 behind the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields (11.4), San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy (13.3), and Tennessee Titans’ Will Levis (14.4), according to Next Gen Stats. Early in the game, Hurts seemed to get in a rhythm by completing short and intermediate throws to his receivers. (Intended air yards are the average yards a quarterback’s passes are in the air for all attempts.)

But when Hurts attempted to throw the ball deep, his passes either fell incomplete or were picked off by Love. He had two passes with a depth of 40 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, and both of them resulted in picks. Hurts’ longest completed pass was for 18 yards to tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles had no explosive passing plays all night long.

“Been talking about execution all year,” Hurts said. “Been on the same page, everyone been on the same page. We didn’t execute. I don’t think we were committed enough. Just got to turn it around.”

112

According to Pro Football Focus, cornerback James Bradberry allowed six completions on six targets for 112 yards, including the game-winning touchdown scored by wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It was the most yardage that the cornerback had allowed in a game all season. The rookie receiver beat Bradberry in man coverage and hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Lock.

Bradberry was also in coverage earlier in the drive against wide receiver DK Metcalf on third-and-10. Lock completed a 34-yard pass to the receiver, keeping the Seahawks’ drive alive and setting up the go-ahead score.

“I have to play better,” Bradberry said after the game.

3.1

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter registered the game’s fastest sack in a span of 3.1 seconds from the moment the ball was snapped, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was Carter’s first full sack since Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams (two) and his first sack in general since Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys (half-sack).

Carter finished the night with three pressures, according to PFF, tied with Haason Reddick and trailing Fletcher Cox with a team-high four. The defensive front as a whole generated a total of 16 pressures against Lock and sacked him twice. However, their efforts weren’t enough to prevent a Seahawks comeback victory, and they weren’t able to affect the quarterback when the Eagles needed them most on the final drive of the game.