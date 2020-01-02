Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick, was exiled to the bottom of the depth chart earlier this season but has made some huge plays during the Eagles’ season-saving four-game win streak, including a fourth-quarter interception last week against the Giants and a game-saving pass breakup in the end zone the week before against the Cowboys. But Schwartz isn’t ready to completely trust him yet, even though the erratic Douglas has had his share of problems.