Roseman said that in the wake of the moves he made to win the Super Bowl, “we didn’t have a lot of resources in terms of draft picks. That’s on me. We made trades for some veteran players to go win. We stick to that. We’re glad of those decisions. But, going forward, we need to infuse youth in this team. … We think we’re going to have 10 draft picks in this draft [pending the awarding of compensatory picks] and we’re excited about that. When we look at what the young players did for our team down the stretch, it’s a great tribute to them; it’s a great tribute to our coaching staff, and it’s a great tribute to our developmental program.”