Jackson sabotaged the Eagles’ first drive with a 15-yard dead-ball penalty when he grabbed the face mask of former teammate Quinton Dunbar. Pederson, who has gone for it on fourth down more than any head coach since he got the job in 2016, went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Redskins’ 29, declining a 46-yard field-goal attempt. He trailed by 10, and more than 40 minutes remained. Wentz’s pass was batted down.