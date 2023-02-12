Colts closing in on Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as new coach

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is likely to be headed for Indianapolis as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, according to several media reports on Super Bowl Sunday.

ESPN reported that the Colts have targeted Steichen to be their coach, although the sides still must agree to terms on a contract. Indianapolis informed other candidates for the job that they were out of the running, ESPN reported. The two sides were not allowed to agree to a deal until after the Super Bowl.

Steichen, 37, has served as Eagles offensive coordinator for two seasons under head coach Nick Sirianni. The former offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Steichen has played a key role in the development of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Colts went 4-12-1 this season under Frank Reich, the former Eagles offensive coordinator, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Cardinals to interview Gannon

The Arizona Cardinals will interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching job on Monday, the NFL Network reported. Gannon, 40, also was a finalist for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job in each of the last two years before they hired Lovie Smith and DeMeco Ryans, respectively.

Fangio pitches in for Birds

The Eagles have been getting some extra assistance from newly minted Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator — and former Denver Broncos head coach — Vic Fangio.

Fangio faced the Chiefs twice a year while he was head coach at Denver from 2019-21. He has had a consulting role with the team all season, and having him help through Super Bowl LVII was always the plan.