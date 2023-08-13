Source: Eagles’ Shaun Bradley to miss the season with a torn Achilles

Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley will miss the rest of the year with a torn Achilles suffered in the preseason opener, according to a league source.

Bradley, 26, has been a core member of the Eagles special teams over the past three seasons and was in the mix at linebacker this training camp. The former Temple standout has 45 career tackles, most of which have come on special teams. Last year, he played 80% of the Eagles special teams snaps and logged 71% the year before.

Bradley suffered the injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday evening during the third quarter of the 20-19 road loss. Bradley was blocking for rookie punter Ty Zentner when he fell to the turf. Afterward, he was unable to put any pressure on his right foot and needed to be carted off the field.

Bradley alluded to the severity of his injury on Instagram, but said he plans to return better than he was before.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out [and] kept me in their prayers,” Bradley wrote. “It was needed. Not how I wanted the season to end for me, but I believe that God truly does give his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I’ve been beating the odds my entire life, I’m not even supposed to be here. Just another chapter in my story. I will be back better than I ever was. I can promise that.”