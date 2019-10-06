Eagles corner Sidney Jones, who left the Green Bay game in the second series with a hamstring injury, is active today as the Eagles host the New York Jets.
Jones, a 2017 second-round pick, has struggled to stay healthy. He could give the team a valuable boost if he really is healthy; the other corners today are Orlando Scandrick, Rasul Douglas, newcomer Ryan Lewis and Craig James.
Inactive are Nate Sudfeld, DeSean Jackson, Ronald Darby, Avonte Maddox, Shareef Miller, Nate Herbig, and Timmy Jernigan.