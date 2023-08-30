Eagles sign wide receivers Britain Covey, Devon Allen to the practice squad

The Eagles are signing wide receivers Britain Covey and Devon Allen to the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network.

Both Covey, 26, and Allen, 28, were part of Tuesday’s cuts when the Eagles pared down to the initial 53-man roster. Both have the potential to be promoted to the game day roster if need be, especially given the fact that the Eagles’ current active roster holds just four wide receivers — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Covey signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and saw action in 17 games, primarily as a return specialist. He returned 33 punts for 308 yards (9.3 average) and 10 kickoffs for 206 yards (20.6 average).

Allen spent last season on the Eagles’ practice squad and did not see any game action. He is a two-time U.S. Olympian (2016 and 2020) in the 110-meter hurdles. Allen returned to football last season after taking a six-year break to focus on track and field.