Eagles practice observations: A.J. Brown out; DeVonta Smith returns; Tanner McKee shines

The Eagles held their eighth open practice of training camp for the 2025 season on Sunday at the NovaCare Complex. Links to Days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. Here are my observations from Day 8:

A.J. out

A.J. Brown missed practice with a hamstring injury. The last we saw the Eagles wide receiver, he sat out the second half of Friday’s workout. DeVonta Smith, meanwhile, returned after missing the previous week with back tightness. For the offense, that’s five straight practices without one of its starting receivers. It’s nothing to be alarmed about, but Smith and Brown’s absences have likely contributed to some of quarterback Jalen Hurts and the first unit’s struggles.

Offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (back), safety Lewis Cine (hamstring) and running back Montrell Johnson (hamstring) were also added to the injury list as DNPs, joining linebacker Zack Baun (back), cornerback Mac McWilliams (quadriceps), and fullback Ben VanSumeren (ankle). Outside linebacker Nolan Smith (concussion) was also back in the lineup after missing time. He was a limited participant as were linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), safety Drew Mukuba (shoulder), tight end EJ Jenkins (hamstring), and long snapper Charley Hughlett (neck).

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) and center Cam Jurgens (back) were officially cleared for full participation.

DeVonta delight

DeVonta Smith was limited at practice, but he participated in some team drills. It’s obvious to the eye how much of a difference he can make compared to the other receivers not named A.J. Brown. Hurts’ first attempt went to Smith on a deep crossing route against zone coverage. He made a not-easy route and reception look effortless.

A part-time Smith and a sidelined Brown meant more to eat for tight end Dallas Goedert. I counted four Hurts-to-Goedert connections on the day. Their best hookup occurred on a back shoulder pass with rookie Smael Mondon in coverage. Goedert should beat linebackers downfield, but Hurts’ throw was perfect. He has tossed a number of impressive back shoulders this summer.

Dot to Dotson

Jahan Dotson wasn’t in camp last year, with the Eagles having traded for him just ahead of the preseason finale. He should benefit from the additional time in the scheme and from Smith and Brown’s injuries. He’s had moments, but also times when he and Hurts haven’t finished. They’re still apparently working on chemistry. On Sunday, Dotson got behind cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. Hurts launched one deep, but his pass sailed out of his receiver’s reach. Did he overshoot or was Dotson’s route imprecise? They did connect when a route combination freed up Dotson for a solid pickup.

I don’t see any other receiver on the roster capable of pushing Dotson for the third spot. Johnny Wilson should have a role as primarily a blocking receiver. The Eagles still seem to like Ainias Smith’s potential as a gadgety option. If I squint, maybe I see it. But I’m not sure he can be trusted to step in if one of the top three receivers goes down. He dropped a short pass over the middle that probably should have been secured, even if Campbell was on his back.

Eli clicks

Smith and Brown out also meant that the Eagles’ first-unit cornerbacks had it relatively easy. Jackson allowed Doston behind him on one play, but overall he held up. He did well to blanket Smith on another deep cross that forced Hurts to his next read, and eventually to scramble. Kelee Ringo seemed to get as many snaps with the ones as he and Jackson vie for a starting outside spot. He had an early pass breakup on a short toss to Goedert.

Eli Ricks may not be facing the same caliber of competition, but he has earned entry into the starting conversation. When given the chance to cover Dotson, though, Ricks was on him like glue and Hurts threw wide of the target. With the twos, Ricks broke up a Tanner McKee pass to receiver Elijah Cooks, even if outside linebacker Patrick Johnson’s sack may have negated the play.

The cornerback and receiver went at it during one set, with the former coming out the victor. McKee tried a corner fade into the end zone that Ricks prevented Cooks from sniffing. The backup quarterback went back to his receiver on a similar route, but the corner turned and got eyes on the ball for a breakup. And lastly, as McKee flushed to his right, Ricks diverted Cooks out of bounds. When Cooks came back inbounds the nearby official tossed his hat to mark him ineligible. It didn’t matter because Ricks still broke up the throw.

Second-level news

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio continued to mix in blitzes. Jihaad Campbell timed one of his A-gap blitzes perfectly and exploded past rookie Drew Kendall. The center grabbed Campbell’s jersey, but the rookie linebacker was already bearing down on McKee, who was hurried into throwing into the flat incomplete. Later on, Campbell picked up a would-be run stop of running back Saquon Barkley when unblocked.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. won’t give up his starting inside linebacker spot without a fight. He dodged a Tyler Steen pull block and got to Barkley on one of his carries. Mondon had another tough assignment against Barkley and was late to cover him on a short cross that resulted in a nice gain. But the rookie linebacker impressed while defending the run when he bounced tackle Kendall Lamm back into running back Will Shipley.

Safety cracking

Mukuba is getting closer to returning to team drills. He said he didn’t know if he would play in Thursday’s preseason opener. Sydney Brown has yet to lock down the starting safety spot. He hasn’t stood out, which can be interpreted either way. There was a play Sunday that I think encapsulated some of the concern about him.

On a A.J. Dillon run, Brown instinctively burst downhill from the post. But his angle wasn’t direct and he sort of overran the running back. He tapped Dillon’s shoulder to indicate he would have tackled him, but it was essentially from behind.

Reed Blankenship hasn’t been mentioned much in my observations, but he doesn’t have as much to prove at this stage of his career. When he’s in position to make a stop, he doesn’t push the envelop. Blankenship didn’t bite on an option fake at one point and had Hurts squared up in the open field.

In the trenches

The linemen didn’t engage in one-on-one drills, but there was plenty of action in the trenches during team drills. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis won vs. right guard Brett Toth and got to Shipley for a likely tackle for loss. It’s taken Carter a few sessions to get his sea legs, but he beat guard Darian Kinnard on one pass rush and pressured McKee into scramble. Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo has yet to slow down. He penetrated inside left guard Landon Dickerson and forced Hurts to dump to Barkley. Afterward, Dickerson called Ojomo’s style “awkward, but in a good way.”

The D-line’s strength this season should come from the interior. And that’s fine. But the edge rushers are going to need to win their one-on-ones on occasion. Nolan Smith’s eventual return should buoy the group. And Jalyx Hunt’s motor is always revved up. But I wonder if Fangio will ever identify a suitable third guy. Josh Uche has flashed from time to time. He ran over Lamm with one rush, but the big screen replay showed that the tackle was unbalanced in his vertical set.

Ogbo Okoronkwo was signed just ahead of camp. He’s got six years experience and 17 career sacks. I just wonder if he’s a schematic fit. Okoronkwo has a good get-off from the four-point stance. He’s probably best suited as a wide-nine end and, in fact, last played as such for Jim Schwartz in Cleveland. He’s not known as a run defender, but if the Eagles just want a pass rush specialist, maybe he can squeak onto the roster.

Late in practice, he blew by rookie tackle Cameron Williams for a “sack.”

Tanner day

McKee had a couple of A-plus throws. The best was a 20-yard rope to Cooks on a deep route. The receiver did well to drag both feet inbounds. Earlier, McKee showed nice touch on a fade pass to receiver Darius Cooper in which he had a half-step on Ricks.

Cooks continued to be McKee’s favorite receiver and they linked up for a zone-beating slant. Safety Tristin McCollum broke up one of McKee’s throws to tight end Kylen Granson.

Third eye grind

Dorian Thompson-Robinson and rookie Kyle McCord have mostly split third-team snaps under center, but the former took the majority on Sunday. My guess is the Eagles don’t want to overburden McCord and need to prepare Thompson-Robinson if he’s going to play more in the first preseason game. McCord still projects as the developmental third-string quarterback on the 53-man roster.

Thompson-Robinson has improved. Rookie defensive tackle Ty Robinson’s pressure forced the quarterback to throw the ball away on his first drop in the last set. But he picked up good yardage on the ground on a draw and tossed a touchdown to tight end Harrison Bryant. On the two-point conversion, however, linebacker Dallas Gant read Thompson-Robinson’s eyes and snagged his pass for a failed attempt.

Extra points

There was a new track added to the Eagles’ practice playlist: “El Incomprendido” by Farruko, the song that accompanies new Phillies closer Jhoan Duran’s entrance from the bullpen. … Agent Drew Rosenhaus took in practice and spoke afterward with his most notable client on the roster: Carter. Rosenhaus has long attended Eagles camps to watch his many players and get face time with general manager Howie Roseman, et al. The two will likely have a lot to talk about next offseason with Carter projected to receive maybe the largest contract extension ever given to a defensive lineman. … The Eagles continue workouts on Monday and Tuesday before a closed walk-through on Wednesday.