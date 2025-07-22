Eagles sign D-linemen Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Jacob Sykes, waive two others

The Eagles are shoring up their depth on the defensive line ahead of their first training camp practice, signing defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and defensive tackle Jacob Sykes, the team announced Tuesday.

Okoronkwo, 30, most recently spent the last two seasons of his six-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in 30 games in that span (five starts) and took nearly half of the defensive snaps.

He amassed 7.5 sacks with the Browns, which ranks third on the team in the last two seasons combined behind Myles Garrett (28) and Za’Darius Smith (10.5). Okoronkwo also contributed on special teams, playing 24% of the special-teams snaps in 2024.

The Eagles will be Okoronkwo’s fourth NFL team. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound edge rusher began his career with the Los Angeles Rams, the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma. While his four-year stint with the Rams was marked by injury, he was a member of the Super Bowl-winning squad in 2021.

Okoronkwo also played for the Houston Texans in 2022. In 2023, the Gainesville, Fla., native signed a three-year deal with the Browns, of which he would only play two seasons before his release in June.

Sykes, 25, worked out for the Eagles on Monday before signing with the team the following day. He is seeking to make his return to the NFL, spending the last two seasons with the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas. The 6-foot-2, 282-pound Sykes played in seven regular-season games in 2024, finishing the year with 11 tackles (including two for losses) and one sack.

Before his UFL stint, Sykes signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He did not make the team out of training camp.

Both Okoronkwo and Sykes are joining position groups that have undergone plenty of change at the top this offseason. The new league year ushered in the departures of defensive tackle Milton Williams (New England Patriots) and edge rusher Josh Sweat (Arizona Cardinals) in free agency. Brandon Graham, the veteran defensive end, retired after 15 seasons with the team.

In order to make room for Okoronkwo and Sykes, the Eagles released defensive end KJ Henry and running back Lew Nichols.

The Eagles reported to training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday and will participate in their first practice on Wednesday.