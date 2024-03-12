Report: Eagles agree to terms on re-signing punter Braden Mann

The Eagles have agreed to terms with punter Braden Mann on a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension with $2.78 million guaranteed, according to Pro Football Network.

Mann, 26, signed with the Eagles on Sept. 18 after spending three seasons with the New York Jets. He eventually replaced Arryn Siposs, earning his first start in Week 3 and playing in the remaining 14 games.

Of general manager Howie Roseman’s in-season free-agent signings last season, Mann arguably proved to be the best. He finished the season with 49.7 yards per attempt (eighth in the league) and 43.8 net yards per attempt (sixth in the league).

Now, two-thirds of the Eagles’ 2023 specialists are slated to return for next season. Long snapper Rick Lovato, 31, is an unrestricted free agent.