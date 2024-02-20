Eagles sign former 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price

The Eagles are signing running back Tyrion Davis-Price to a reserve/futures contract, his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, announced on Tuesday.

Davis-Price, 23, finished the season on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. The 49ers selected him in the third round, No. 93 overall, in the 2022 draft out of Louisiana State. Over the last two seasons with the 49ers, the 6-foot-1, 219-pound Davis-Price has played seven games, carrying 40 times for 120 yards.

Prior to declaring for the 2022 draft, Davis-Price played three seasons at LSU, winning the national championship as a freshman. He had his best season as a junior when he racked up 211 carries for 1,003 yards and six rushing touchdowns. In 2021, Davis-Price ran for 287 rushing yards on 36 carries in LSU’s win over Florida, setting a single-game school record for rushing yards. Over the course of his collegiate career, Davis-Price averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

Davis-Price, who hails from Baton Rouge, La., is set to join an Eagles running backs room for training camp that is poised to look different in 2024. Three of their four running backs on the 2023 active roster, including D’Andre Swift, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny, are pending free agents.