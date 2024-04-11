Source: Eagles to sign veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah

The Eagles have agreed to terms with tight end C.J. Uzomah on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to The Inquirer on Thursday. The NFL Network was first to report the news.

Uzomah, 31, spent the last two seasons of his nine-year NFL career with the New York Jets. In 2023, the 6-foot-5, 271-pound tight end posted eight receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. He suffered a season-ending MCL injury in Week 13 and was ultimately released before the start of the new league year.

Before signing with the Jets as a free agent in 2022, Uzomah played for the Cincinnati Bengals for seven seasons. The Bengals’ fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft out of Auburn, Uzomah had his best season with the team in 2021 when he recorded 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

Through nine seasons, Uzomah has played 106 career games (82 starts), collecting 1,881 yards and 16 touchdowns on 192 receptions. He missed all but two games in the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles.

Uzomah, who hails from Suwanee, Ga., adds depth to the tight ends room ahead of training camp. He will compete for a roster spot alongside Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, and prospective rookie additions. The Eagles lost Jack Stoll in free agency, so the pending signing of Uzomah gives the team another backup option behind Dallas Goedert.