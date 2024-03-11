Report: Eagles agree to terms with LB Zack Baun

The Eagles have agreed to terms with free-agent outside linebacker Zack Baun, according to an ESPN report.

Baun, 27, played his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints primarily as a core special-teamer and a depth linebacker. He has 14 career starts, including six last season and has some versatility to play either as an outside linebacker on the line of scrimmage or a true off-ball linebacker.

A third-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2020, Baun had one interception, two pass breakups, two sacks, and 30 total tackles last season. He played 27% of the Saints’ defensive snaps and 83% of their special-teams snaps, both of which were career-highs. He blocked a punt against the Tennessee Titans last season and played on all but one of the Saints’ special-teams units.

Baun’s deal will be for one season, according to ESPN.

During his college career, Baun lined up as an outside linebacker often and had 12.5 sacks as a senior. He found playing time in a similar role with the Saints last year despite profiling more as an inside linebacker, making his role with the Eagles somewhat unclear. According to Pro Football Focus, Baun had 252 snaps on the edge compared to just 33 as an off-ball linebacker and was used primarily as a pass rusher rather than dropping into coverage. New Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio typically asks his edge rushers to be able to do both.

Baun is the second defensive player the Eagles added to their defense on the first day of free-agency Monday, signing former New York Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year deal reportedly worth up to $51.1 million earlier in the day.